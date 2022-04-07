The death of a dog found charred on a southwest Lawton road Saturday is under investigation by the fire marshal and animal control.
The dog was found Saturday afternoon lying in the roadway by a passerby. It appeared to have been set on fire in its crate and left in the roadway of Southwest 112th Street, about ¾ of a mile south of Lee Boulevard.
A Lawton police officer who responded called in the fire marshal and animal control officer, according to Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer.
The passerby, who wished to remain anonymous, told The Constitution it was a horrifying sight.
The witness said investigators believed the dog had been inside a kennel during the fire. It was still wearing a chain around its neck.
“I’m pretty sure the dog was still alive,” he said. “Why would they burn it? … That was cruel and harsh. … It didn’t even have a fighting chance.”
“That dog died a miserable, miserable death; I was in disbelief,” he said. “That’s just something I never thought I would come across.”
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.