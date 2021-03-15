OETA is replacing the transmitter which services Lawton and the surrounding areas on today. The work is expected to be completed on Tuesday, according to a press release.
This means OETA will only be available online or through the PBS app on these days. To watch, visit OETA.tv/live. Please keep up with OETA on social media and their website for notifications of when service has been restored.
According to OETA, this is a high-risk job which must be done in daylight hours and in safe weather conditions.