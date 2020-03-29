OETA, board of education collaborate
on education programming
The Oklahoma Educational Television Authority (OETA) is collaborating with the Oklahoma State Department of Education to provide in-home learning opportunities for students, in a program that begins Monday.
Officials say the goal is to bring parents, students and teachers together with content and curriculum to meet educational needs while schools are closed due to the coronavirus.
Beginning Monday, OETA will adjust its daytime schedule to provide curriculum-based programming for students over the air, on its broadcast channel OETA WORLD. Programs will include PBS favorites like “NOVA,” “Nature,” “American Experience” and PBS KIDS programming. In Lawton, that is Channel 36.
Each episode or series directly correlates to lessons and resources available through PBS LearningMedia, a free, digital curriculum service. Assets in PBS Learning Media have been designed to meet federal and state standards for grades PreK through 12. Programming changes to OETA WORLD will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday through the last day of the school year. OETA’s other channels will not be affected.
Teachers and parents may visit OETA.tv/LearningAtHome to view an updated program schedule, OETA’s statewide channel list, curriculum and activities. There also is more information about PBS LearningMedia which provides videos and interactives, as well as audio, documents, and in-depth lesson plans. The information is free for students, teachers and parents, but users must sign up for an account.
“OETA is uniquely positioned to support Oklahoma’s students during this difficult time,” said Executive Director Polly Anderson, adding OETA reaches all 77 counties and 537 school districts with free, educational content through its statewide broadcast network.