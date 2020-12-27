OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) reports a steady decline in continued unemployment claims with the continued claims four-week moving average dropping for the 26th consecutive week.
“It’s promising to see another week of declining claims,” said OESC Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt. “We’ve watched as initial and continued claims have fluctuated throughout the month of December and we’re hopeful additional relief is on the horizon. When and if President Trump signs a relief package, it is important to note we cannot distribute additional funds until we receive guidance from the Federal Department of Labor. We know Oklahomans are anxious to find out more about what is to come and we will continue to provide updates as we learn more.”
Weekly Unemployment Numbers for Week Ending Dec. 19:
For the week ending Dec. 19, the advance number of initial claims, unadjusted, totaled 4,270, a decrease of 1,027 from the previous week’s revised level of 5,297.
Initial claims’ four-week moving average was 4,819, a decrease of 391 from the previous week’s revised average of 5,210.
The advance unadjusted number of continued claims totaled 36,785, a decrease of 8,221 from the previous week’s revised level of 45,006.
Continued claims’ four-week moving average was 43,550, a decrease of 3,062 from the previous week’s revised average of 46,612.
Nationally, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims during the same period was 803,000, a decrease of 89,000 from the previous week’s revised level, the U.S. Department of Labor reports. The four-week moving average was 818,250, an increase of 4,000 from the previous week. For the week ending Dec. 12, DOL reports the advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 3.6%, a decrease of 0.2 percentage point from the previous week’s revised rate.