OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission has launched a dedicated hotline and online Virtual Agent to assist Oklahomans who have questions regarding 1099-G tax forms they received from OESC.
“We have proactively established a dedicated team and resources to help Oklahomans with their 1099-G tax form questions and find a resolution,” said OESC Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt. “Receiving a 1099-G form can be a normal process in reporting yearly taxes, but we understand there will be unique challenges for many in filing taxes this year. We have set up these resources to address concerns, including those who may not have received their form.”
Oklahomans can call (405) 521-6099 or visit the Employment Security Commission (oklahoma.gov) website and utilize the Virtual Agent feature found at the bottom right of the screen.
If an individual believes they are a victim of identity theft, in addition to contacting the OESC hotline or Virtual Agent, they also should file a police report with their local police department, file a report with the Attorney General’s office at https://www.oag.ok.gov/coronavirus-fraud-resources, and follow the detailed steps the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has provided at https://www.irs.gov/identity-theft-fraud-scams/employment-related-identity-theft.
“We established the hotline on Feb. 1 and the Virtual Agent on Feb. 19 to serve Oklahomans,” Zumwalt said. “While there is a small percentage of recipients who may be victims of fraud or who need further assistance, we know it’s critical to get questions answered and issues resolved quickly, especially as Oklahomans are working to submit their taxes in a timely manner.”