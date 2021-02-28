OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission reports a decline in continued and initial unemployment claims, with the continued claims four-week moving average declining for the 35th consecutive week.
“The decline in both the continued and initial claims four-week moving averages for 35 weeks is a positive indicator of Oklahoma’s continued recovery and commitment to reemployment for our citizens,” said Shelley Zumwalt, OESC executive director. “Many states have not seen this steady decline and our state is doing the work that needs to be done to support Oklahoma’s economy.”
OESC has worked over the past several months to resolve the cases in the adjudication process, the department said in a press release. Since the start of the pandemic, OESC has experienced a significant increase in cases that must be handled through adjudication, which is the required legal process for OESC to ensure the legitimacy and accuracy of a claim. Currently, OESC has less than 10,000 claims in adjudication and has decreased the resolution time for this process by more than 50 percent.
“A 50 percent decrease in the adjudication process timeline is a significant milestone, but we are not resting, and we will continue to improve this process for claimants,” said Zumwalt. “Throughout the pandemic, the agency has placed priority on streamlining any process where we see bottlenecks that impact claimants and work to make changes to expedite solutions as quickly as possible. This decline in the adjudication timeline is another example of the agency identifying an area that needed process improvements and acting quickly to make changes that yield quick and impactful changes for the claimant experience.”
Nationally, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims during the same period was 730,000, a decrease of 111,000 from the previous week’s revised level, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) reports. The four-week moving average was 807,750, a decrease of 20,500 from the previous week. For the week ending Feb. 13, DOL reports the advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 3.1 percent, a decrease of 0.1 percent from the previous week’s unrevised rate.