OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission has established a helpline to assist unemployment claimants with questions regarding IRS for 1099-G.
OESC mailed out IRS tax form 1099-G to all claimants who received unemployment benefits in 2020, and claimants should receive their form in early February. To address any questions or concerns with the 1099-G form, OESC set up a hotline number for claimants to call to receive assistance at 405-521-6099.
Claimants can view and print their 1099-G online at https://unemployment.state.ok.us by Monday, Feb. 8. Claimants should use the information provided on the 1099-G while filing their 2020 taxes. If someone receives a 1099-G but did not receive unemployment benefits in 2020, they should call OESC’s dedicated hotline to discuss the issue with OESC’s team.
Claimants are required to report all unemployment benefits received since it is considered taxable income. This includes all federal programs and payments from Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), Lost Wages Assistance (LWA), and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC).
OESC continues to report a continued decline in continued and initial unemployment claims, with the continued claims four-week moving average declining for the 32nd consecutive week.
“As we continue to recover from the pandemic, we are pleased to see the decline in initial and continued claims,” said Shelley Zumwalt, OESC Executive Director. “Our staff is continuing to work hard to get federal and state unemployment benefits out the door. So far, we have paid out more than $300 million in Continued Assistance Act benefits in late January, with more than 100,000 Oklahomans receiving payments.”