Oklahoma Oil & Natural Gas is providing virtual K-12 energy education workshops this fall through the Oklahoma Energy Resources Board (OERB).
The two-hour Zoom workshops provide hands-on lessons aligned to Oklahoma academic standards, materials and professional development hours. Educators who attend the virtual workshops will receive a kit with enough materials needed to complete the activities, in person or virtually, officials said.
These workshops are smaller versions on the OERB’s typical full-day workshops, which were cancelled due to COVID-19.
“When it comes to providing quality resources for Oklahoma teachers, we can’t take a year off,” said OERB Executive Director Mindy Stitt. “Virtual workshops offer a great way to continue our mission and support our educators.”
Written for Oklahoma teachers by Oklahoma teachers, the OERB’s hands-on curricula include many STEM lessons. Spaces are limited for each workshop. Registrants who sign up after a workshop is filled will be put on a waiting list. Information is available by visiting oerbhomeroom.com.