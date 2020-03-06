The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs (ODVA) will be at the Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center, 501 SE Flower Mound Road, from noon to 6 p.m. March 28 as part of its first-ever Veterans Outreach program.
The event is designed to show veterans and their family members what services are available for them in Southwest Oklahoma. Numerous vendors will showcase what is out there. Bar-S Foods will provide hotdogs and Classic Lawton Chevrolet hamburgers. K-LAW 101.3 will have a live remote. Fort Sill will provide a military display.
Other stops on the tour include Chapter 17 of Disabled American Veterans, 106 N. 6th, Chickasha, from 9-11:30 a.m. March 24; the VFW building at 2012 N. U.S. 81 in Duncan, 1:30-3:30 p.m. March 24; Veterans Awareness Day at the State Capitol, March 25; the Cameron University Veterans Affairs Office, Room 332 of North Shepler Tower, 2800 W. Gore Blvd., Lawton, 9-11 a.m. March 26; the Comanche Indian Veterans Association, 584 Bingo Road, Medicine Park, 1-4 p.m. March 26; the Comanche County Veterans Council’s monthly meeting at the Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center, 6 p.m. March 26, and Southwest Technology Center, 711 Tamarack Road, Altus, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 27.