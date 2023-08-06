Lane striping work on Interstate 44 will mean lane closures or restrictions for drivers near Lawton, beginning Monday, said officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
The striping project means the right lane of westbound I-44 will be closed at U.S. 62/Rogers Lane from 8 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. In addition, the U.S. 62/Rogers Lane shoulders will be closed near Wild Horse Road during the same time.
Other traffic restrictions this week include:
• Westbound I-44 off-ramp to Cache Road will be closed and the right lane of westbound I-44 will be closed at Cache Road from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday.
• Eastbound I-44 off-ramp to Cache Road will be closed and the left lane of westbound I-44 will be closed at Cache Road from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday.
• Right lane of eastbound I-44 will be closed at U.S. 62/Rogers Lane from 8 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.
Officials said drivers are encouraged to locate an alternate route or allow travel time and use caution in the area.