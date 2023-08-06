Lane striping work on Interstate 44 will mean lane closures or restrictions for drivers near Lawton, beginning Monday, said officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

The striping project means the right lane of westbound I-44 will be closed at U.S. 62/Rogers Lane from 8 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. In addition, the U.S. 62/Rogers Lane shoulders will be closed near Wild Horse Road during the same time.

Recommended for you