Interstate 35/Interstate 240 interchange work

A two-year project to upgrade the Interstate 35/Interstate 240 interchange will begin Monday in Oklahoma City.

 Map courtesy of ODOT

OKLAHOMA CITY — Residents visiting Oklahoma City may have to revise their routes, depending on where they need to drive.

The next phase of the Interstate 35/Interstate 240 interchange improvement project begins Monday. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is warning drivers that they can expect lane and ramp closures throughout the project, full weekend closures of I-240, and increased congestion in the area, especially during peak travel times. Signs for the work were to be put into place this week.

