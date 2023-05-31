OKLAHOMA CITY — Residents visiting Oklahoma City may have to revise their routes, depending on where they need to drive.
The next phase of the Interstate 35/Interstate 240 interchange improvement project begins Monday. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is warning drivers that they can expect lane and ramp closures throughout the project, full weekend closures of I-240, and increased congestion in the area, especially during peak travel times. Signs for the work were to be put into place this week.
ODOT is warning drivers that they should start locating alternate routes or plan to add additional travel time once work begins. Drivers can use I-40 as an alternate route or locate one using the Drive Oklahoma app.
Over the next two years drivers can expect to see: a new turnaround at Southeast 59th Street; rehabilitation of Pole Road; pavement rehabilitation on I-240 and frontage roads; replacement of a railroad bridge over I-240; and construction of a new northbound I-35 to eastbound I-240 connection ramp.
The more than $75 million contract for this phase is part of the approximately $140 million ODOT has invested into the interchange improvement since 2016. The Oklahoma Transportation Commission awarded the contract for this project to Allen Contracting Inc./Shell Construction Co. in January.
ODOT officials said this is the third of six phases, with this phase estimated for completion in 2025.