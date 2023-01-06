The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is crafting its first Active Transportation Plan, and the process will include virtual meetings and online surveys to increase residential participation.

The Oklahoma Active Transportation Plan will look at the needs of people who walk, bike, use wheelchairs and mobility scooters, pedal and electric scooters, electric bikes, skateboards and more. The work is being coordinated with national and local experts in planning, design and safety, ODOT officials said.

