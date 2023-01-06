The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is crafting its first Active Transportation Plan, and the process will include virtual meetings and online surveys to increase residential participation.
The Oklahoma Active Transportation Plan will look at the needs of people who walk, bike, use wheelchairs and mobility scooters, pedal and electric scooters, electric bikes, skateboards and more. The work is being coordinated with national and local experts in planning, design and safety, ODOT officials said.
Community members can get involved by participating in the opinion survey at https://www.okatp.org/ through March 1. The public also may participate in a series of virtual public workshops Jan. 23-26, via https://www.okatp.org/menu. The meetings are keyed toward specific areas, but any one can participate, officials said.
The Oklahoma ATP will be designed to focus on how active transportation can be improved through better policies, planning, design and partnerships with other state agencies and local communities, according to a press release.
Over the course of the next year, ODOT will work with stakeholders and the public to develop an Oklahoma ATP with statewide policies and resources that will support and guide local communities’ active transportation efforts. Officials said the final plan will be a policy document for ODOT staff and local officials to use and will include Oklahoma’s vision, goals, and recommendations. Improved health, better quality of life, equity, economic vitality, and reduced pollution are just a few of the benefits ODOT plans to achieve.
“The public has asked for a plan focusing on active transportation options in Oklahoma for a long time,” ODOT Multimodal Division Manager Jared Schwennesen said. “We are excited about the possibilities a plan like this has and the benefits it can bring to all Oklahomans.”