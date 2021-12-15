OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is seeking public input on the Oklahoma Highway-Rail Grade Crossing State Action Plan.
This plan will help identify the best strategies for improving highway-rail grade crossing safety statewide and identify rail safety needs and opportunities in Oklahoma.
The public may provide input on the state action plan via the online survey until Jan. 6 at ODOT’s website: oklahoma.gov/odot.html. The 5-minute survey provides the community an opportunity to comment on all highway-rail grade crossing-related issues in Oklahoma.
“Collaboration and involvement with the community is essential for the needs identified in the state action plan to not only improve highway-rail grade crossing safety statewide, but also for them to be implemented and be effective,” ODOT Multi-Model Division Manager Jared Schwennesen said. “The survey takes place every five years and results will be included in the plan.”
ODOT, which oversees rail safety within the state, invested more than $100 million in railroad crossing improvements during the past five years. ODOT works in partnership with the railroad companies and federal government, including this federally mandated highway-rail grade crossing survey, to make continued safety improvements with its 3,450 public at-grade crossings.
Per federal requirements, the Oklahoma State Action Plan will include a review of key crossing risk factors, identify crossings with crashes in the previous three to five years, and list goals and strategies for addressing grade crossing safety issues.