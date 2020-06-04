The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has opened its comment period for residents who want to weigh in on its 25-year plan for transportation priorities.
Rather than a list of specific projects, the 2020-2045 Long Range Transportation Plan focuses on overall transportation priorities and goals for various modes of travel and freight movement in the state including highway, passenger and freight rail, public transit, bicycle and pedestrian, ports and waterways, and airport access. The federally-required plan is updated every five years.
The agency began collecting public input last summer to document the condition of the existing system, analyze future needs and trends, and develop strategies and policies for the next 25 years. More than 3,800 Oklahomans responded and overwhelmingly ranked safety as ODOT’s top priority. Additionally, 84 percent of survey respondents agreed ODOT should improve existing highway and bridge conditions even if it meant taxpayers being asked to pay a little more.
Residents may provide feedback to the plan through June 23 by visiting www.oklongrangeplan.org, viewing the summary and taking a short online survey. Feedback from the survey will be incorporated into the final plan document, with ODOT to hold a formal public comment period on that document June 29 through July 29.
Comments and questions may be directed to lrtp@odot.org or by mailing Matthew Swift, ODOT, Strategic Asset and Performance Management Division, 200 N.E. 21st St., Oklahoma City, OK 73105. Feedback also may be given by calling (405) 522-6879.
The final version of the plan will be presented to the Oklahoma Transportation Commission for adoption in late summer, before being forwarded to the Federal Highway Administration and the Federal Transit Administration.