ELGIN — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is hosting a virtual open house to provide information and solicit public input on a proposal to improve U.S. 277 in Elgin.
ODOT officials said the existing segment of U.S. 277 between Interstate 44/H.E. Bailey Turnpike and Oklahoma 17 in Elgin is a two-lane highway with heavy left turning traffic, as well as drainage issues and a lack of pedestrian access. Proposed improvements include construction of a center turn lane, curbs and gutters, and sidewalks.
The virtual open house is open through Aug. 17 and will allow the public to view the proposal and provide input on the latest design. Due to COVID-19 precautions, this presentation is a web-based public viewing format with no in-person meetings scheduled.
Right-of-way acquisition and utility relocation are scheduled to begin in Federal Fiscal Year 2025 and construction is scheduled to go to bid in Federal Fiscal Year 2027, ODOT officials said.
Residents may access the virtual open house via ODOT’s website: www.odot.org/US277Elgin. Those without internet access may contact the ODOT Environmental Programs Division at 200 N.E. 21st St., Suite 3-Da, Oklahoma City, OK 73105, or by calling (405) 325-3269.