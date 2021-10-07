ODOT projects for Comanche County
Comanche County projects included in the Oklahoma Department of Transportation’s Construction Work Plan for 2022-2029, by federal fiscal year:
FFY 2022
Oklahoma 115 over unnamed creek, bridge and approaches, $430,456.
US 277 from just east of the northbound H.E. Bailey Turnpike off ramp to the U.S. 277/Oklahoma 17 intersection, $290,000 for right of way and $300,000 for utilities. $3.71 million for grading, drainage and surfacing included in FFY 2024.
FFY 2023
Oklahoma 49 from 0.9 miles east of Oklahoma 58 east 3.52 miles to Apache Gate, $2,939,382 to resurface.
U.S. 62 from 0.44 miles west of Oklahoma 115 east 7.9 miles, $6.7 million to resurface.
FFY 2024
Oklahoma 17 over little Beaver Creek, 5.8 miles east of U.S. 277 in Elgin, $1,209 million for bridge and approaches.
FFY 2025
U.S. 62 new interchange, 1.94 miles east of Deyo Mission Road, $16 million to link Goodyear Boulevard and U.S. 62/Rogers Lane.
Oklahoma 7 westbound bridge over East Cache Creek, $2,317,417 for bridge and approaches.
FFY 2026
Oklahoma 17 from Cypress Lane on the east side of Elgin east 6.4 miles to Oklahoma 65, $1.941 million for right of way and $2.911 million for utilities. $19.41 million in FFY 2029 for grading, bridge and resurfacing.
U.S. 277 from 1.56 miles north of Cotton County Line north 3 miles, $3.5 million to widen and resurface.
FFY 2027
U.S. 62 from 82nd Street in Lawton east to I-44, $5.5 million for safety improvements.
Oklahoma 58 from Oklahoma 49 northwest 6.4 miles, $15,326,282 for grading, drainage, bridge and resurfacing.