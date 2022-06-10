OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation district that covers Comanche County was recognized at this week’s meeting of the Oklahoma Transportation Commission.
The award was part of the commission’s recognition of ODOT crews who continue to prove a commitment to safety in 2021, said Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz and ODOT Safety Manager Keith Sorsdal.
ODOT District Seven, headquartered in Duncan, won the Progressive Excellence Award, which recognizes the ODOT field district with the most improved safety rating in the past year. The district, under the leadership of Engineer Jay Earp, improved its safety performance by 76 percent since last year. District Seven includes Caddo, Carter, Comanche, Cotton, Grady, Jefferson, Love, Murray and Stephens counties.
In addition, the Grady County Maintenance Crew in Chickasha received a Director’s Safety Award, granted to the unit in each of ODOT’s eight field districts and its Oklahoma City headquarters with the best safety record for 2021. Consideration is given to safety, housekeeping, training and equipment maintenance.