Gang tensions are being blamed for inmate assaults at two state prisons over the weekend, including at Lawton Correctional Facility.
Agents with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections are investigating an early Sunday morning assault of an inmate housed at Lawton Correctional Facility, according to Justin Wolf, Department of Corrections communications director. The condition of the inmate has not been released by officials.
Several hours later, inmates assaulted a prisoner at North Fork Correctional Center in Sayre, according to a press release. Both inmates were treated at local hospitals.
Department of Corrections agents were at Lawton Correctional Facility on Monday to conduct interviews with inmates and to also review surveillance video to identify those involved in the assault, Wolf said.
“ODOC Office of the Inspector General agents quickly opened an investigation and found the assaults are likely connected, spurred from gang tensions,” he said. “So far, correctional officers have identified several inmates involved in the assault at NFCC and moved them to Oklahoma State Penitentiary, a maximum-security facility.”
Once investigators identify all suspects and collect the necessary information to complete their investigation, agents will present these cases to the district attorney for prosecution, according to Wolf.
Suspected gang-related assaults at, not just at Lawton, but other state prisons have been happening reasonably frequently in the past year.
Four men have been charged in relation to what investigators described as a gang-motivated assault at Lawton Correctional Facility in September 2019.
Justin Hill, 50; Michael O’Neil II, 26; Issac Anderson, 29; and Billy Johnson, 33; have received felony charges in Comanche County District Court of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and battery, aggravated assault and battery and gang-related offense, records indicate.
There were five other prisons across the state with similar incidents that same weekend. The fights led to 36 inmates statewide being transported to hospitals for treatment, according to the Department of Corrections.
All state prisons were put on lockdown and several, including Lawton Correctional Facility, were kept that way until late October.