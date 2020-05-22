The Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) has completed the transport of COVID-19 negative testing Comanche County jail inmates, according to Justin Wolf, ODOC Communications Director
On Wednesday, ODOC transport vans began moving a total of 119 male inmates to a state prison in Sayre. ODOC staff moved 32 female inmates Friday morning to Bassett Correctional Center in McLoud.
“Jail inmates are segregated from prison inmates,” Wolf said. “One hundred sixty-seven county inmates remain at CCDC, among them negative testing jail orderlies who assist with food services and cleaning.”
The inmate movements follow Comanche County officials reaching out last weekend to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office to request help with managing the overcrowded facility where COVID-19 had infected more than 100 inmates and staff, Wolf said.
On Sunday, ODOC security staff arrived at the jail and began assisting the staff to disinfect the building and identify sick inmates. ODOC will continue helping with jail operations and housing county inmates through June 10.