OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has locked down all facilities, including the Lawton Correctional Facility, after more than 20 inmates were assaulted at three prisons Friday afternoon.
Several of the injured were transported to hospitals, officials said in a press release.
When the assaults occurred at North Fork Correctional Center, Jess Dunn Correctional Center, and Oklahoma State Penitentiary, staff quickly responded by securing all inmates inside their cells, according to the press release.
ODOC corrections staff and agents with the Office of the Inspector General are investigating what sparked the altercations, said Justin Wolf, communications director for ODOC.