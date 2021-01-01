After being stopped for walking on the wrong side of the road, a Lawton woman was taken to jail for a warrant and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ambrosia Poafpybitty, of Lawton, was arrested Wednesday evening when Lawton Police officers saw her and a male, also of Lawton, walking with traffic on Southwest G Avenue — a violation of a City ordinance requiring pedestrians to walk facing traffic.
The ordinance states that:
“A. Where sidewalks are provided, no pedestrian shall walk along and upon an adjacent roadway.
B. Where sidewalks are not provided, any pedestrian walking along and upon a highway shall when practicable walk only on the left side of the roadway or its shoulder facing traffic which may approach from the opposite direction and shall yield to approaching vehicles.”
Officers stopped the two about 6:30 p.m. and ran warrant checks on them, according to police reports. The male came back with no warrants and was released; however, Poafpybitty was taken into custody for a failure to appear warrant from Lawton. Officers then searched Poafpybitty and found a glass methamphetamine pipe with residue, two syringes and a clear baggy with residue.
She was charged with walking along the roadway and possession of controlled dangerous paraphernalia. She was transported to the Lawton City Jail.