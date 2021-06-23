Following the arrests of what investigators describe as a kingpin and 17 other players, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) has announced a large Comanche County methamphetamine distribution network has been dismantled.
It was due to the efforts of a multi-agency and multi-month investigation in Comanche County, according to Mark Woodward, OBN spokesman. He said nearly 20 defendants have been arrested in connection with the case.
“Over the past several months, we identified an organization capable of moving multiple pounds of meth onto the streets of Lawton on a routine basis,” he said. “Ronnie Davis, the main target of the investigation, had several associates who would help distribute the drugs and collect the money.”
Davis, 42, was on federal probation for previous crimes while running this meth distribution network in Lawton, according to Woodward. Approximately 12 pounds of meth were found during a search of a storage unit belonging to Davis. Davis, along with 17 co-defendants, have been arrested and face multiple charges in connection with this investigation that began in December 2020.
An arrest arrant was issued last week in Comanche County District Court for Ronnie Demone Davis for allegations of drug trafficking and using cell phones to conduct drug business. Records indicate he has yet to have his initial hearing.
Between March 24 and April 13, investigators were allowed court access to intercept cell phone communications between Davis and the others identified for arrest, according to the warrant affidavit. The wiretap process revealed “multiple conspirators” to the operation, the affidavit states. Over the 37-day surveillance through the taps, law enforcement learned of several meetings where drugs were exchanged, including at Davis’ home at 136 NE Fullerton.
Davis has been in the Comanche County Detention Center since mid-May after investigators found over 2½ pounds of meth and over $5,500 in cash during a search of his home. He was charged with a felony count of aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Davis was arrested at his home following a search warrant execution by Lawton police and agents from the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. Investigators had developed information Davis was a known meth dealer, according to court documents.
According to the probable cause affidavit, at that time, investigators found a total of 1,081.9 grams (2.6 pounds) of meth as well as $5,638 in cash.
OBN Director Donnie Anderson says this was an outstanding cooperative effort that has resulted in more than 16 pounds of meth taken off the streets since the start of the investigation.
“Meth remains one of the biggest problems threatening our communities,” he said. “I am extremely pleased with the hard work and diligence over the past several months shown by our Agents and law enforcement partners to identify those pouring meth into southwestern Oklahoma.”
Agencies assisting in the investigation include the OBN, the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department, the District III and District IV Drug Task Forces, Elgin Police Department and the Federal Office of Probation and Parole.