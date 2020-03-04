A local medical marijuana growing operation was raided by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) Monday evening with about 800 plants seized and submitted for destruction.
According to the OBN, the owners admitting during last week’s City
Council meeting to growing marijuana. The council denied the facility a commercial water application.
“The OBN Lawton District Office received information in reference to a suspected illegal marijuana grow at 948 SE Lasso Loop in Lawton,” said Mark Woodward, OBN spokesman. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the alleged business (Herban Legends Pharms) is not registered or licensed with either OMMA (Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority) or OBN.”
Woodward said a Feb. 28 television news story referenced the property owners, David E. Schmidt, Tanen Munoz and Brian Rogian, who admitted to growing marijuana in a business in operation since last summer, at the location.
Lawton’s City Council agreed to grant a water tap to the structure. The application for water was necessary because the property is not within the city limits. The application specified the water already used at the location, an estimated 8,000 gallons a month, would be used residentially and commercially.
Residents in the residential subdivision opposed the use of the land for commercial activity and argued that a covenant already in place prevents that type of use.
Woodward said the OBN received and served a search warrant at the property where around 800 marijuana plants were seized and have been submitted for destruction.
“At this time, no arrests have been made,” Woodward said. “The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.”
— Additional reporting by Kim McConnell, staff.