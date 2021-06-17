Arrests continue and charges are being filed against at least 18 people accused of being part of a Comanche County methamphetamine trafficking network.
Four people made initial appearances Wednesday in Comanche County District Court to face charges of conspiracy to traffic illegal drugs and for using cell phones to conduct illegal business. However, according to the Court Clerk’s Office, more people may have been charged but their paperwork hadn’t been received by close of business.
According to the probable cause affidavits, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN), has been conducting its investigation into allegations of trafficking the drug leveled against Ronnie Demone Davis, 42, since the beginning of December 2020. An arrest warrant has been issued for Davis.
Between March 24 and April 13, investigators were allowed court access to intercept cell phone communications between Davis and the others identified for arrest. The wiretap process revealed “multiple conspirators” to the operation, the affidavit states. Over the 37 day surveillance through the taps, law enforcement learned of several meetings where drugs were exchanged, including at Davis’ home at 136 NE Fullerton.
Throughout the 48 page court affidavit, photos of transactions with the various named co-conspirators as well as their messages offered insight to drug deals developing through text. However, the affidavit does not mention weight amounts of the drugs allegedly moved during the investigation.
“Davis’ participation in this criminal enterprise is evidenced both from his conduct and the numerous communications detailed within this affidavit,” the document states.
Davis has been in the Comanche County Detention Center since mid-May after investigators found over 2½ pounds of meth and over $5,500 in cash during a search of his home. He was charged with a felony count of aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Davis was arrested following a search warrant execution by Lawton police and agents from the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics at his home . Investigators had developed information Davis was a known meth dealer, according to court documents.
According to the probable cause affidavit, investigators found a total of 1,081.9 grams (2.6 pounds) of meth as well as $5,638 in cash.
Davis has a prior federal conviction from April 2013 in the U.S. District Western District Court of Oklahoma for possession of intent to distribute narcotics, records indicate.
He is being held on $75,000 bond for that case and Davis returns to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 30 for his preliminary hearing conference.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.