Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) has named Christi A. Chambers executive director of its Lawton market.
With more than 20 years of experience, Chambers’ career has included management and administrative roles. She is active in the Lawton community, serving on the Comanche County Hospital Foundation Board, in addition to other volunteer involvement.
“Our ability to meet the need for life-saving blood products in Lawton and the surrounding communities depends on generous donors and dedicated staff,” said Dr. John Armitage, Oklahoma Blood Institute president and CEO. “Outreach and leadership are vital to our mission at OBI. Christi’s experience and skills will prove an excellent fit in her new role.”
Oklahoma Blood Institute is the 6th-largest independent blood center in the nation, providing more than 90 percent of Oklahoma’s blood supply to over 140 hospitals and medical facilities. For more information, visit obi.org.