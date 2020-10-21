Oklahoma Blood Institute urgently needs to recruit more convalescent plasma donors as demand for this lifesaving treatment is rapidly increasing in response to the rising number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.
Recently, OBI sent out a record 150 units in one day to its member hospitals. The demand for plasma is outpacing the number of donations, so OBI needs to more than double their number of eligible donors.
If you or someone you know has recovered from COVID-19, please donate now. Call 888-308-3924 or register online at bit.ly/covid19-registry-ok. Learn more at obi.org/plasma.