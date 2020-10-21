The red brick building at 211 SW A Ave. has a new name: Oklahoma Blood Institute Richard J. Boatsman, M.D. Center.
John Armitage, president and CEO of OBI, calls it a big upgrade to the building “because we wanted to be associated with him. Oklahoma Blood Institute’s a great name, but when you link it to Dr. Boatsman’s name, it’s kind of like the Reese’s peanut butter cup – two great things that go even better together. So thank you for bringing your credibility and your reputation to bear for us.”
Boatsman’s name represents medical excellence and a cutting-edge institution that’s leading the way right now in COVID care and air ambulance transfusion care, he noted.
OBI prides itself on being self-reliant as a blood center, and Boatsman has shown his reliability over the course of more than four decades, Armitage said.
Intelligence, friendliness and Boatsman’s support of the community, the state and the nation are other hallmarks, the OBI president added.
“If patriotism means leaving the place better than when you found it, that is definitely what he’s done throughout his life,” Armitage said.
The building dedication came on the honoree’s 80th birthday.
“I’ve had 80 birthdays now, and this is undoubtedly the best birthday present I’ve ever had,” Boatsman told the crowd.
“But this really isn’t about me, it’s about the OBI, and I’m very proud of my association with the OBI over the years. I don’t think that I really deserve this, but I certainly appreciate it,” he said.
OBI extends to Wichita Falls, Texas, the Texas Panhandle and the western half of Arkansas, he noted. It’s a $120 million-a-year organization in terms of both revenues and payouts, so its profit margin is quite narrow. Boatsman said he thinks OBI is Oklahoma’s largest biotech firm, and it has been named as Oklahoma’s best charity. It rose from being one of the nation’s smallest blood banks to being the sixth-largest in the U.S.
He thinks the reason it’s grown is because the staff is really good at what it does.
“They’re well-trained, they’re intelligent, have a high work ethic, they do their job well, and they’re very, very loyal to the OBI,” Boatsman said.
“Thank you for joining us as we honor one of Lawton, Oklahoma’s most outstanding citizens and a cornerstone founding member of the Oklahoma Blood Institute,” OBI Vice President Daren Coats greeted the crowd as he called on them to join the Lawton High School Varsity Orchestra in a chorus of “Happy Birthday.”
Lawton Mayor Stan Booker read a proclamation declaring Oct. 20, 2020, as “Dr. Richard J. Boatsman Day” and encouraging all Lawton-Fort Sill citizens to donate blood products each year on this day in honor of the doctor’s example.
Booker said he has always looked up to Boatsman, “and I believe he’s lived a life that we could all follow.” The former chief of the medical staff at Comanche County Memorial Hospital was a founding member of OBI, which supplies blood to 90 percent of all the hospitals in Oklahoma and even into Texas and Arkansas.
OBI Vice President Tammy Whiteley played an OBI trivia game with the audience, challenging them to answer history questions to win free T-shirts. No question went unanswered, as someone in the crowd had the correct response for each one.
Whiteley recalled the days of the old-style, for-profit blood banks, saying, “We didn’t have a sufficient blood supply. Surgeries were being canceled all over the state of Oklahoma. Our friends, our neighbors, our community, we did not have what we need. Oklahomans’ health was at risk at that time.”
She said a group of wonderful physicians got together, knowing they had to do something different. Boatsman was one of them. They decided they could build a world-leading blood bank with plenty of blood and bring great healthcare to the state because its citizens deserved that. Thus the Oklahoma Blood Institute was born on Jan. 1, 1977. The first two centers to open on that day were in Lawton and Oklahoma City. Jerry Martinez, an OBI employee for 43 years, knew that the original site was at Northwest 7th and Gore Boulevard.
It outgrew that location and moved to South 11th, where it remained until Memorial Day weekend of 2001, when a tornado ripped the roof off.
“We lost just about everything,” Whiteley recalled. “But you know what? The Lawton-Fort Sill community rose to the occasion again. We were able to move some of the blood products to Memorial Hospital and to Reynolds Army Community Hospital.
“Dr. Boatsman, you were by our side from day one. On that next day, we had to figure out what we were going to do with our southwest Oklahoma operations.”
Boatsman arranged for OBI to move into the old Comanche County Memorial Hospital annex, which had been closed and stripped of everything in it. It had bare walls, bare floors, no electricity or running water. Boatsman said, “That’s OK. We can fix this.’ Nothing’s too big for Dr. Boatsman.”
He introduced Whiteley to the hospital’s chief engineer and said, “Whatever you need, just tell him, and he’ll fix you up.”
“Within about 24 hours we had running water in the old annex. They had drop lighting. We were able to salvage and clean up some of our mobile beds and things. We brought things down from Oklahoma City. Some of our other centers supported us. And within 3-5 days we were operational with mobile collections because of Dr. Richard Boatsman and the citizens of this community of Lawton-Fort Sill,” Whiteley said.
When “9/11” happened later that year, the line of donors stretched around the block. OBI collected blood for hours. Boatsman was right there with the OBI workers to make sure they had food, water and all the support they needed.
“We were able to put 1,400 units of blood on an Oklahoma Air National Guard Angel Flight on that day, and we were the only blood center in the country that was able to get blood into New York City. It’s because of visionary leaders like we have and great community members,” Whiteley said.
She ran through a long list of OBI accomplishments and ended by saying, “Today we have almost 1,000 employees. We collect about 320,000 products every year, so I think we’ve come a long way, Dr. Boatsman. We want to thank you for your support, your vision, your commitment.”
Boatsman shared his recollection of the Lawton site’s response to another major crisis, the Oklahoma City bombing on April 19, 1995. He got on the radio about 9 a.m. asking for donors to come in, and despite the pouring rain, the line was clear around the block that day as well.
“I just think that’s another indication of the kind of people we have here in Lawton,” he said.