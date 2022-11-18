Cuffs

ANADARKO — A Cement man is wanted after he was accused of hitting his partner with a boat oar, breaking her thumb and fracturing her wrist.

The Caddo County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Tuesday for Justin Colby Clift, 37, for a count of domestic assault and battery resulting in great bodily harm, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you