ANADARKO — A Cement man is wanted after he was accused of hitting his partner with a boat oar, breaking her thumb and fracturing her wrist.
The Caddo County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Tuesday for Justin Colby Clift, 37, for a count of domestic assault and battery resulting in great bodily harm, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Caddo County Sheriff’s Deputy Malik Boardingham stated he was called Oct. 30 to a home in Cement after a woman called to report Clift struck her with an oar and possibly broke her hand, the warrant affidavit states. Due to driving across the county to get there, Boardingham stated he asked for a Cyril police officer to go to the home.
While en route, the Cyril officer told Boardingham that Clift had run out the back door and into the woods behind the home, the affidavit states. He was unable to be found due to the density of the wooded area, Boardingham stated.
The woman told the deputy she’d come to the home to get her things when she believed Clift was gone. The pair had been intimate partners, according to the charge.
Once inside the home, she said Clift got upset and when she picked up her things while outside, Clift grabbed the oar and hit her right hand and arm with it, according to the affidavit. The oar broke completely in half, Boardingham stated.
The woman went to the hospital and it was learned her right thumb was broken and left wrist fractured from the incident, the affidavit states.
