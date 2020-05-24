Nutrition box
Kim McConnell
kim.mcconnell@swoknews.com{/child_byline}
LPS Summer Nutrition Program:
Free lunches and breakfasts will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, beginning Tuesday through through July 31.
Drive-through sites are:
MacArthur High School, 4400 E. Gore
Central Middle School, 1201 Fort Sill Blvd.
Crosby Park Elementary, 1602 NW Horton Blvd.
Edison Elementary, 5801 NW Columbia
Pat Henry Elementary, 1401 NW Bessie
Freedom Elementary 5720 Geronimo Road, Fort Sill
Pioneer Park Elementary, 3005 Angus Place
The district also has established bus stops where LPS buses will deliver meals, in neighborhoods surrounding those schools and at other LPS school sites.
Any student enrolled in Lawton Public Schools is eligible, as are any youth in Lawton under the age of 18.
Information on sites available at the Lawton Public Schools website: lawtonps.org.