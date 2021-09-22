The Oklahoma State Department of Health will host a virtual career fair to hire approximately 70 nurses statewide.
The event is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 29.
Currently, full-time Registered Nurses are needed to provide health care support throughout the state, to include District 5 in the Southwest region of Oklahoma.
“Oklahoma needs more nurses, right now,” said Amy Gaither, Director of Nursing Service for OSDH. “This is a great time for RNs and LPNs to join the field of public health and make a positive difference in people’s lives and their local community.”
Online registration opened Sept. 20 for the Statewide RN Virtual Career Fair at: https://app.careerfairplus.com/so_ok.
OSDH staff will be available during the one-day hiring event to answer questions about nursing careers in public health. Available positions include standard 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. work shifts, Monday to Friday. Additional employee benefits, including benefit allowance and time-off for holidays.
Those unable to attend the career fair but still interested in a nursing position with OSDH and District 5, may send their resume to HumanResources@health.ok.gov. Please include information on the city or county of interest and the desired salary.