Jenny Hulett went to a local nursing home on most Thursdays to visit her mother, Debra. She would take her out for a day of shopping or to dinner with her grandchildren. For the most part, her mother was doing better in the home than she had been living on her own, Jenny said.
Last year, after Jenny became pregnant with her third child, she planned to bring her mother to the hospital when she gave birth so that she could be among the first people to hold Jenny’s newborn son.
But then came the COVID-19 pandemic. A new virus was burning its way across Asia and Europe on a crash course with Southwest Oklahoma — cutting off thousands of older people and their families from the simple pleasure of a caress, a kiss or a hug.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, it has been clear that some of the country’s most vulnerable populations were the men and women in nursing homes and assisted living centers. Those facilities were among the first to close down and have remained on lockdown even as restrictions are eased across the country.
In Lawton, those facilities remain on lockdown in order to protect the health and safety of the elder residents. While the protections have been necessary, they have also led to the isolation of residents. Confined to their rooms and not allowed to have in-person visitors, residents and their families have been particularly affected by their social isolation.
Jenny and Debra were each other’s rocks while Jenny was growing up. Jenny was an only child and her mother raised her mostly on her own. In 2016, after Debra’s health began to deteriorate, she had no options left but to move her mother into Willow Park, a skilled nursing and rehab center in Lawton.
“She was having a lot of problems being able to live on her own,” Jenny said.
The decision to move her mother to a nursing home wasn’t an easy one. But Jenny was working full time and taking care of her son and daughter. It made giving her mother the full care and attention that she needed nearly impossible.
Willow Park, Jenny said, was a good place for her mother.
“She was doing good; she liked it there,” Jenny said.
In March, a few weeks before Jenny’s due date, Willow Park officially locked down. Visitors were not allowed to enter the building during the lockdown in order to maintain as little exposure as possible to the residents, all of whom are among the most vulnerable.
So when Jenny gave birth to her son Josiah Broughton on April 1, her mother couldn’t be there to hold him. When Debra was finally able to see her new grandson, it was through a glass door with Jenny, her newborn son, her 2-year-old daughter and her 8-year-old son looking from the outside in.
“It’s always been hard having her in there,” Jenny said, “but now it’s not the same as it was before. My daughter always says she wants to go see Grandma, she wants to bring Grandma home. It’s just hard, her not being able to get to see her new grandson, to hold him for the first time.”
Though they still talk on the phone, Jenny doesn’t know when she might be able to hug her mom again.
“We don’t have a timeline as far as visitors yet,” said Jeff Morpitt, the activities director for Willow Park.
Morpitt, who has been with Willow Park for 10 years, took some time to speak with residents inside the facility about how they are coping. After speaking with several residents, the thread that connected everyone was a longing to be physically reunited with their families again.
“One resident, I asked her how the lockdown had affected her and she said, ‘I don’t like it one bit, but we have to be safe.’ She said she misses her family and being able to go places with her family,” Morpitt said.
While residents are allowed out of their rooms, each must wear a mask and practice social distancing when they are in the hallways and public areas, according to Morpitt. Some residents don’t mind it so much; others aren’t thrilled about having to wear a mask but understand it is for their own protection. But all of them had hope for the lockdown’s eventual end.
As for Jenny, though she has to fight back tears anytime she thinks about her mother, she has faith that she will see her mother again soon.
“She’s my momma and I love her,” she said. “I know this is probably harder on her, I’m her only child, I’m all she has. I want to be there for her. So I am hopeful I’ll hug her soon.”