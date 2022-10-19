A Comanche County jury found a 68-year-old Lawton man guilty of a 2021 nunchuk assault.

At the close of the second day of trial Tuesday, the jury found Kenneth Dale Copeland guilty of a felony charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, as well as a misdemeanor count for marijuana possession.

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

