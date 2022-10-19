A Comanche County jury found a 68-year-old Lawton man guilty of a 2021 nunchuk assault.
At the close of the second day of trial Tuesday, the jury found Kenneth Dale Copeland guilty of a felony charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, as well as a misdemeanor count for marijuana possession.
The jury recommended Copeland serve two years in prison for the felony and pay a $100 fine for the misdemeanor count.
Copeland was found guilty of assaulting a man with nunchuks, the martial arts weapon, in May 2021. Police found the victim with his face and head covered in blood.
A witness testified to the men being in a verbal argument that escalated Copeland struck the man several times with the nunchuks while the victim tried to get away. Video surveillance showed the incident.
Police found Copeland a short time later carrying the nunchuks in his hand. A container with 12.3 grams of marijuana was found by police in his sock.
Copeland has been held in the Comanche County Detention Center on $20,000 since his initial court appearance in May 2021, records indicate. He is to receive credit for time served.
