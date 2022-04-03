In the last year, the Fort Sill National Cemetery has seen a 50 percent increase in the number of unclaimed veterans buried in the cemetery.
When a veteran dies with no next of kin, and no money to cover burial costs, the U.S Department of Veterans Affairs declares the body “unclaimed.”
This administrative designation carries a heavy emotional weight for surviving veterans.
“No veteran should go unclaimed, and no veteran should be buried alone,” said Bruce Dwyer, a Vietnam War veteran and retired Marine.
Dwyer has considered it his calling to assist veterans through several programs. From comforting veterans in hospice to attending the funerals of unclaimed veterans.
“Life is tough for many veterans, even some who didn’t serve in combat,” Dwyer said. “Sometime, for whatever reason, they lose touch with their families or become indigent.
For Dwyer, and many veterans like him, the concept of an unclaimed veteran, however administrative it might be, is unfathomable. It’s one of the reasons that Dwyer works tirelessly to make sure that unclaimed veterans that are buried in Fort Sill National Cemetery are not buried alone.
Dwyer works alongside Matthew Priest, the cemetery’s assistant director, to ensure that the community is aware any time an unclaimed veteran is buried at the cemetery. Most recently, four such veterans —Louis Volak, Ronnie Richards, Donald Wilson and Ralph Sandy —were buried at the cemetery.
Well over 100 people showed up to see the four veterans off to their final rest.
“We have always had unclaimed veterans, all throughout the United States,” Priest said. “But the ways we celebrate them now has changed, which is probably why you hear about them more now.”
Before Priest’s tenure at the cemetery, the staff would stand in for the family during burial ceremonies for the unclaimed. Taps would be played in a short ceremony and the veteran would be laid to rest.
Once Priest began to establish a rapport with Dwyer and other local veterans, he saw began to see an opportunity to raise awareness of unclaimed veterans by opening the ceremonies up to the public.
“The blessing here is that there are so many veterans’ organizations and patriots living in this community that when we put the word out and ask them to share it, the message spreads far and wide,” Priest said.
While this increase in outreach is one reason the public has become more aware of unclaimed veteran burials, Priest said that it is also in part that the numbers have gone up.
“We have seen a substantial increase in unclaimed veterans. I would say over the last year we have seen a 40 to 50 percent increase just since I’ve been here,” Priest said. “I would say the majority of these veterans are from this area, though we have some that come from across the state and from out of state.”
Since March of 2021, the cemetery has buried 18 unclaimed veterans. On average, the cemetery buries eight to ten unclaimed veterans a year.
When it comes to the reasons behind the increase, Priest said he could not speculate what might be causing the rise but hopes that through the efforts of people like Dwyer, more members of the public will become aware of the country’s unclaimed veterans.
“We are partnering with external organizations, not just veteran’s groups but also private organizations, to spread the word and make sure these veterans get the honor they deserve,” Priest said.