Cuffs

DUNCAN — A St. Patrick’s night call to a Duncan hotel about a bruised elderly man lying in a room doorway ended with the arrest of his wife for indecent exposure and outraging public decency.

Caroline Florence Pack, 56, of Cedar Park, Texas, made her initial appearance Monday in Stephens County District Court where she received a felony count of indecent exposure and misdemeanor charges of obstructing police and outraging public decency, records indicate. The felony is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.