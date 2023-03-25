DUNCAN — A St. Patrick’s night call to a Duncan hotel about a bruised elderly man lying in a room doorway ended with the arrest of his wife for indecent exposure and outraging public decency.
Caroline Florence Pack, 56, of Cedar Park, Texas, made her initial appearance Monday in Stephens County District Court where she received a felony count of indecent exposure and misdemeanor charges of obstructing police and outraging public decency, records indicate. The felony is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Police were called shortly before 10:30 p.m. March 17 to the Super 8 Hotel, 2045 N. U.S. 81, after a caller said his juvenile daughter saw the elderly man in obvious need of medical attention lying in the doorway of a room. An elderly woman also was seen asking for help to lift the man onto the bed.
Officers arrived and found Pack becoming irate, saying that her husband was a stroke victim, the probable cause affidavit states. Officer Kaleb Keplinger stated she told him the police didn’t need to be there.
However, the officers said the man was lying prone on the bed, flailing his arms and attempting to say something. Appearing inebriated, Pack declined to give her husband’s information, Keplinger stated. In view was an open container of vodka at her feet that was about ¼-full, the affidavit states. The man shook his head when asked if he needed medical help.
Pack told police and medical personnel to leave before screaming and refusing to cooperate, according to Keplinger. The man was taken to the hospital and Pack was told if she left the room she would be arrested for public intoxication.
Five minutes later, Keplinger stated, Pack came out of the room wearing only her T-shirt and walked toward her vehicle in the parking lot. There were multiple children and adults in the area so officers went to arrest her.
After being handcuffed, Pack began backing away and tried to get back in her room, according to the affidavit. The officers grabbed her and she began urinating on the cement, splashing the officers’ pants and feet, Keplinger stated.
Once she arrived at the jail, Pack said the officers inappropriately touched her and began yelling “rape,” the affidavit states. She refused to cooperate with jail staff during booking and threatened to defecate, according to Keplinger.
Held on $10,000 bond with the stipulation she use no intoxicants, Pack returns to court at 9 a.m. June 7 for her preliminary hearing conference.