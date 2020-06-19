A Lawton police officer got more than he bargained for when he responded to a Tuesday morning domestic call and was greeted by a nude man offering ill-tidings.
The officer responded around 12 a.m. to 1618 NW Taft on a possible domestic and when he arrived, he met a man at the front door who answered by cursing, the report states. The man stepped under the porch where he exposed himself as the officer requested he not do that.
The officer took the man into custody for indecent exposure and was given a false name when asked for the man’s identifying information, according to the report.
The man was arrested and booked for nudity/improper dress and resisting police.