DUNCAN — A Stephens County man is looking at a long time behind bars following a nude incident in the back of a pickup.
A witness told investigators her 11-year-old son was “horrified” by the incident.
Jeffrey Charles Dillon, 48, of Duncan, made his initial appearance Thursday in Stephens County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of indecent exposure after two more felony convictions, records indicate. Due to three prior convictions, he faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.
Dillon’s arrest follows Wednesday afternoon report of a man in the bed of a red Dodge pickup who was nude, according to the probable cause affidavit.
A witness provided investigators a tag number returning to Dillon’s girlfriend. Later, the Stephens County Sheriff’s Department would receive a photo taken of the incident.
The witness who sent the photos said she’d been traveling behind the pickup when she noticed the naked man in the back. She said the truck was going slow and continued to go off into the grass. According to the affidavit, when she went to take a photo, the man exposed himself, horrifying her 11-year-old son.
Investigators spoke further with another eyewitness. One woman said she and her 7-year-old grandson were stopped at a stop sign when the red Dodge truck passed by, a nude man exposed himself. The child was looking at his phone and didn’t see the sight.
Investigators went to the girlfriend’s house. They arrived to find broken furniture, clothes and other items throughout the yard and all over the porch. The red pickup was parked at the home, the affidavit states.
A deputy stepped inside and called out. He heard a “grunt” and saw a nude man stand up in the bedroom and put on his pants. He asked if they could talk inside and the deputy went in.
Dillon said he and his girlfriend had been in a fight and claimed she’d thrown gasoline on him, according to the affidavit. He said he got in the truck bed and got naked because the gas was burning him and the air helped, according to Deputy Bradley Jenkins.
“I was standing within 4-feet of Jeffrey Dillon and did not smell the odor of gasoline,” he said, “the only odor I could smell coming off of him was the odor of an alcoholic beverage.”
When the deputy asked Dillon why he was naked, he asked for his lawyer, the affidavit states.
Once at the jail, Dillon repeatedly dropped the blood oxygen sensor from his finger so he could be medically cleared, Jenkins said. According to the affidavit, he kicked at detention officers before being placed in the restraint chair.
Dillon has three prior felony convictions in Stephens County: June 2009, October 2013 and May 2015, possession of a controlled substance; April 2011, September 2015, March 2018, and April 2020, DUI-liquor or drugs, according to Department of Corrections records.
Held on $75,000 bond with order to have no contact with witnesses and no intoxicants, Dillon returns to court at 9 a.m. Sept. 1 for his preliminary hearing conference.