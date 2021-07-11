Sitting nude on a manhole in an open field led to a man’s arrest Friday afternoon.
Lawton Police Officer Matthew Campbell was called shortly before 2 p.m. to the 1600 block of Southwest Mark Edwards Drive on the report of the nude man. He found the naked man sitting on top of a manhole cover in an open field. According to the report, his clothes were about 20 yards away from his perch.
When asked why he was unclothed, the man said he’d been in the hospital earlier. It was confirmed he’d been discharged from a local hospital at 2 a.m. after being treated for seizures, the report states.
Campbell said there had been several complaints made about the man. One witness said he saw the man through his open blinds inside his home. According to the report, another witness said her children had gone outside and came running back inside immediately after seeing the naked man.
The man was arrested and booked into jail for indecent exposure.