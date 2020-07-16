A nude man didn’t try to hide anything from police Monday morning except his identity when he was taken into custody.
Officers responded shortly after 5 a.m. to the 400 block of Northwest Arlington on the report of a physical domestic incident. They were told by dispatch the suspect “was a naked black male possibly on drugs,” the report states.
Arriving officers saw a man matching the description who was running toward a vehicle as it sped away. The man began walking back toward a home where his clothes were lying on the ground in the driveway and began dressing when he was commanded to get on the ground, according to the report. He refused and kept saying “it’s a phone in my hand.”
When police walked toward him, the man laid on the ground and he was put in handcuffs. He declined to give his information or identity himself, the report states. Officers found his wallet and located his identification.
It was learned the man had a Comanche County warrant for failure to appear and for marijuana possession in a penal institution and he was taken to jail and booked for indecent exposure as well as the warrant.
The woman who reported the man to emergency dispatchers said she’d been harassed by the man because he was mad she broke up with him at the beginning of the year, according to the report. She said that morning, he’d been yelling and hitting her door, demanding she let him inside. She told officers she didn’t know how he’d found her current address.