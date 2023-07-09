Walking in the packed Lawton Farmers Market Saturday morning, the celebration of some juicy tomatoes was in full swing.
With the requisite home grown foods and handmade goods available, you couldn’t help but see red ... and orange ... and splashes of green and yellow while perusing the bounty of tender, warm season delights available at the Annual Tomato Festival.
Dr. Ed Legako, president of the Southwest Growers Association, said looking at the tomatoes on display is one thing. But to judge best, you need to take a bite.
“It’s amazing how distinctive a tomato is by tasting it,” he said.
Legako said there’s so much that goes into the taste for what makes a delicious tomato. They’re a miracle of nature in some ways. From the amount of sun, the nutrients of the soil and ripeness to the varieties of flavors from acidities, there’s much to consider when reflecting on the flavor.
With plates filled with slices from a selection entered into the Best Tasting contest, J.C. Grayson, Linda Neal and Phillip Ferrel nibbled, tasted and discussed the entries. It was a blind tasting for the aficionados. Legako said these were the right judges for the job.
“They’re tomato lovers,” he said. “They’re usually here every week.”
After eating a rich, red slice, Ferrel enthusiastically concurred.
“We do,” he said, “we do really love tomatoes.”
Legako declined to empirically answer one age old question about the tomato.
“They’re either a fruit or a vegetable,” he said, “depending on how you want to classify them.”
While perusing and picking tomatoes to his liking from the Penick Farm booth, Cody Buehl said his definition of a good one involves some variables. It takes some nuance to find those “killer tomatoes” you want.
“I like them to be not too soft, not too firm and with great flavor,” he said. “You don’t want them too mushy, but you don’t want them rock hard, either.”
Billie Penick wore a smile as she bagged up Buehl’s selections. Raising produce, and especially tomatoes, has been a family affair begun by her late-husband. Now, her sons, Billy Penick and David Grant, carry on the horticultural work.
“We’ve been doing this for years and years and years,” she said.
Visitors to the Tomato Festival joined in judging for the Salsa Showdown. A dozen selections of homemade salsas in small cups awaited tasting by spoon. Some flavors sparkled with dashes of cilantro and “secret spices,” some held springy pepper pop without the over the top heat and some were chunky and roiling with flavor. It makes for a tough choice to vote for two favorites per judge.
Volunteer Daisy Guijarro doled out fresh cups of salsa for the non-stop flow of judges. Everyone’s unique tastes received a voice through votes dropped into a corresponding jar per entry.
Guijarro had a ready answer when asked if the Showdown was a favorite event.
“It is, actually,” she said. “Everyone has their favorite.”