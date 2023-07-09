Walking in the packed Lawton Farmers Market Saturday morning, the celebration of some juicy tomatoes was in full swing.

With the requisite home grown foods and handmade goods available, you couldn’t help but see red ... and orange ... and splashes of green and yellow while perusing the bounty of tender, warm season delights available at the Annual Tomato Festival.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

