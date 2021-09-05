MEDICINE PARK — The dog days of summer came crashing to an end Saturday with the first full day of music with the 15th Annual Medicine Park Mayor’s Blues Ball.
As Cecil Gray & The Native Blues Band took the Main Stage at Hitchin’ Post Park to kick off the afternoon’s music for the festival, event coordinator Rodney Whaley said things had been going “really good all around.” He credits the cultivated audience, along with the performers, with making this annual event something above and beyond.
“People come from all over and, over the years, they become ‘Parkies,’” he said. “This event has such a loyal crowd. It’s something special.”
Friday night opened with The Full House Band.
“They blew everyone away,” he said.
A packed audience came out for Rachel Ammons for her solo set. A favorite with Tyrannosaurus Chicken, this was her first time on her own. Whaley said she received the Medicine Park welcome of a superstar.
“It was wild,” he said. “By the end, the whole crowd was at the front of the stage with the promise of one more song.”
After weeks of around and over the 100-degree mark, Saturday’s cool breezes leading in a cool front offered perfect conditions for an audience aching to hear some blues. Whaley said “everything’s on course” for a great weekend.
As Cecil Gray Native Blues Band opened up Saturday’s Main Stage performances couples paired up, including a mother and young child, near the walkway by Medicine Creek to twist and sway to the music.
One of Whaley’s visions for Medicine Park during its festival season has really taken off. He said, along with the Main Stage, there were a total of five stages set up through town that offered a variety of music throughout the day.
Moe Mitchell entertained from The Healing Clinic from noon until 2 p.m. Farther down Cobblestone Row, Rene Nunley knocked out a stunning solo set at the Drunken Goose Stage at Small Mountain Street Tacos. She would be followed by local favorites the Brothers DuPree to close out the night.
Following a pure blues take, Cecil Gray intoned the audience to celebrate.
“Here’s some Jimmy Reed for all you old timers like us,” he said.
Followed by a soulful turn with “Love & Happiness” and burning back blue with “Born Under a Bad Sign,” Gray and company got things off to the right start.
Carlos Curet is a veteran of all but the first Blues Ball. He’s performed with a variety of bands as the go-to drummer around these parts. While making his way to ready for the evening set with the Brothers Dupree, he picked up some kettle corn from the Blue Mountain Kettle Corn set-up.
Owner David McCalman, of Norman, and his wife Janet have made the festival an annual stop for the past decade.
“I’ve been coming here a long time; we love Medicine Park,” he said. “It’s such an amazing place. I really haven’t met anybody that’s not a ‘good guy’ around here.”
While a lot of the evening’s audience was watching the kickoff to the college football season, many local musicians not on the bill took the opportunity to enjoy being in the audience for once.
Wes Blanton said he was eager to enjoy the show. It’s an off weekend for his band Hi-way 62. Just recovering from the pandemic shutdown of last year, he said many of the musicians who were forced off stages expanded what they do.
“Musicians have to get creative,” he said. “But we still love to play before an audience.”
As 5-year-old granddaughter Adley Miller made friends with two beautiful German Shepherds, Kimber and Coco, Tracey Wilburn and James Jordan enjoyed a taco and Nunley’s angelic voice. The trip, their second, was about enjoying the full Medicine Park experience.
“We went to the swimming hole,” Wilburn said. “It was a lot of fun.”
And with today’s final lineup featuring Biscuits & Groovy at 3 p.m., Vibro Kings at 5 p.m., and Chant Duplantier closing things out at 7 p.m. from the Main Stage, more fun is sure to be had at the most popular festival in a town known for putting on some of the best.
