DUNCAN — A Stephens County man is behind bars after he was accused of threatening to kill his neighbors and coming onto their property with a handgun.
Cody Lee Vantine, 28, of Duncan, made his initial appearance Monday in Stephens County District Court where was charged with a felony count of endangering/planning to perform an act of violence, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Duncan police were called shortly after 9:30 p.m. June 23 to 1701 W. Ash a call about Vantine’s threats. A man said he was at his sister’s house when he heard screaming in the front yard, Officer Cody Earls stated. He walked towards the sounds and saw Vantine standing at the property line and yelling threats at him, the probable cause affidavit states. He told Earls that Vantine had threatened to kill his sister and her family multiple times.
The man decided he should return to the backyard and make sure everyone went inside. Once he believed they were safe, he said, he returned outside and saw Vantine on his porch yelling obscenities and threatening to kill him and his family, the affidavit states. He said Vantine then approached.
Vantine entered the property and racked the slide to a small handgun and, deciding he was no match for the handgun, the man said he ran to safety and called 911, according to the affidavit. Vantine was taken into custody.
Vantine admitted to owning the handgun and told police where to find it next to his back door at 1703 W. Ash, the affidavit states. The 9mm handgun was found with a full clip and one bullet in the chamber, Earls stated.
Held on $35,000 bond with the stipulation he have no contact with his neighbors and possess no firearms, Vantine returns to court at 9 a.m. Sept. 13 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.