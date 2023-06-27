DUNCAN — A Stephens County man is behind bars after he was accused of threatening to kill his neighbors and coming onto their property with a handgun.

Cody Lee Vantine, 28, of Duncan, made his initial appearance Monday in Stephens County District Court where was charged with a felony count of endangering/planning to perform an act of violence, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

