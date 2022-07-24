ANADARKO — A 20-year-old Caddo County man is in jail and looking at up to life in prison for allegations he stabbed his girlfriend in the foot with a pen as well as beat her up and took her phone.
She claimed it all began because she wasn’t giving him enough attention.
Devin Dale Clayton, of Anadarko, made his initial appearance Monday in Caddo County District Court where he received felony charges of domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree robbery, both after former conviction of a former felony, as well as a misdemeanor count of domestic abuse, assault and battery, records indicate. Due to a prior conviction, Clayton is looking at between 10 years to life in prison if convicted of either felony charge.
Anadarko Police Officer Justin Taylor stated he was called to Randlett Park on Sunday morning on a domestic violence incident and spoke with Clayton’s girlfriend. She said Clayton had been at her home and he became upset she wasn’t giving him enough attention, the probable cause affidavit states. She said he responded by punching himself and when she told him to leave, he grabbed her iPhone and started to leave. While trying to stop Clayton, she said he punched her in the head and dragged her down her driveway before he took off running.
Taylor stated he saw a wound to the woman’s foot and she said Clayton stabbed her with a pen about a week earlier because, again, she wasn’t giving him enough attention, the affidavit states.
Clayton received a five-year suspended sentence June 30 in Caddo County District Court for unlawful possession of a controlled drug with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm after delinquent adjudication, records indicate. A revocation conference has been scheduled for 11 a.m. July 28.
Clayton is being held on $25,000 bond for the latest charges and $10,000 total bond for his prior cases.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.