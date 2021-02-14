Jennifer Norwood sees virtual education from two points of view.
The concept, set into place by Lawton Public Schools this year to address the COVID-19 pandemic, works well for her son J.R., whose interests mesh with the digital format, but not so much for her artist daughter Jasmine. J.R. is a sophomore at Lawton High, Jasmine is a freshman and both have been in virtual classes since the school year began.
“It was purely because of the pandemic,” Norwood said, explaining the decision to put her children in virtual classes. “I would never choose that option if we were not in a pandemic. I believe they need to be in school, learning social skills. This was purely for safety reasons.”
While attending school without leaving home had been satisfying Norwood’s need to keep her children safe (family members recently developed COVID-19), she admits it has presented challenges the family still is working to overcome. The first: coming up with a suitable schedule.
“They tend to feel like, ‘I’m at home; I’m not really at school.’ My challenge is coming up with a system that works so they keep the mindset of being in school while being at home,” she said.
Norwood said she knows other parents who had problems keeping their children in the mindset that they were at school, even when they are attending those classes at home. But while children usually want to be in their rooms, that wasn’t so much a problem in the Norwood home, Norwood said, noting “we run a pretty structured household through the year.”
Her second challenge: keeping an open line of communication with teachers, counselors and school. That challenge hasn’t been as easy to overcome, Norwood admits, saying teachers have done their best to communicate.
Norwood went to great pains to set up space for her children to attend class, keeping it as close to a classroom setting as possible. She went into the school year with the mindset her children are at school between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. and that means between those hours J.R. and Jasmine are sitting in their designated school area.
“From 3-9, this is where you need to be. No phones, don’t turn on the TV,” she said, adding she also designates break and lunch times for each child, just as they would have at school. “Treat it like school. If you don’t get up and wander around at school, don’t do it at home.”
The teens weren’t the only people in the household who were organized.
Norwood said she knew she needed a way to keep track of her children’s seven classes, their teachers, their daily Zoom calls and their assignments. Her solution: a whiteboard, which allows the children to track what assignments need to be done and when they are due, a benefit in a household where both parents work.
“They’re in high school, so I have a higher expectancy for them,” she said, explaining her children are expected to take responsibility so she doesn’t have to stand over them (if an assignment isn’t done by deadline, they must explain why). “The white board was important, not just for me to actually get work done, but also to keep up, because they have seven classes. When you’re not in school and the teacher isn’t saying that to them, they lose focus.”
Norwood, who praises teachers for making LPS’s virtual school program work, said parents have to play their role. That’s especially important in a household with multiple children and students who are different, she said, explaining one child is a self starter; the other would rather be dragged into class.
Norwood also makes time for outdoor activities, something important because so much has been taken away from youths. For the Norwoods, that may be visiting a duck pond or skating, things that give them fresh air. But, those activities are done outside the school day, which begins at 3 p.m. weekdays.
Virtual education has presented challenges, but the Norwood family isn’t experiencing the problems others may have. While some children have problems with loneliness, Norwood said her two youngest children are close (two older siblings are in college), so they have each other for company. And, she keeps outdoor activities as an option, when mom might want to sit at home.
“They need fresh air and exercise,” she said, adding her children also may see people they know, at a safe distance. “It has not been bad for us. No, we don’t go to the movies or restaurants like we used to, but were finding things at home. A neighborhood bike ride is a good thing.”