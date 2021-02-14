Lawton, OK (73501)

Today

Snow along with gusty winds at times. Areas of blowing snow. High 11F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low -1F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%.