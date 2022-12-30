Weather may be slowing the process, but the City of Lawton’s sidewalk contractor is still weeks ahead of schedule in building new pedestrian walkways across the city.
That means city officials soon will be settling on their next priority.
MTZ Construction, Oklahoma City, was selected by the City Council in early 2021 as the “on call” contractor for a $2 million, 2-year project to build ADA-accessible sidewalks in high profile areas, meaning sites where pedestrian traffic already is heavy despite the lack of paved surfaces. The agreement specifies the firm would do the work in two phases: $1 million or one year, whichever came first, then would be awarded the second $1 million/1 year phase upon a successful evaluation.
City officials said MTZ Construction hit the ground running, launching the North Sheridan Road project in February. By June, crews were building the second project, a sidewalk on West Gore Boulevard near Eisenhower High and Eisenhower Middle schools. By October, work had moved to Northwest 53rd Street, heading toward Cache Road. Because the three projects total more than $900,000, the firm is nearing completion of its first phase, with more than two months remaining on its contracted time.
City Engineer Joseph Painter said the firm has been on target since it began work and he doesn’t anticipate a delay in moving into Phase 2 work.
“They are not a contractor to worry about (following) a time schedule,” he said, of the city’s evaluation process. “They keep after it.”
While the work on Northwest 53rd Street has slowed, Painter still expects it to be done well in advance of Phase 1’s one-year deadline. Work on the west side of Northwest 53rd Street had progressed almost to Meadowbrook before rain and cold temperatures slowed the crew, but Painter said city officials don’t mind.
“They do have a tradition in their company: they close down at Christmas,” he said, of MTZ’s holiday schedule that will last through New Year’s.
Painter said weather conditions would have delayed work anyway — “We can’t pour (concrete) in this kind of weather” — and the City of Lawton also must make decisions about how a bridge near Northwest Columbia Avenue will be modified to fit in with the new sidewalk.
“The bridge needs to be modified to bring it up to ADA requirement,” he said.
Completion of Northwest 53rd Street moves the city and the construction company into the next phase of the sidewalk program. Painter said that means going back to the City Council for approval, something he expects to occur early next year.
“We’re very pleased with how they’re doing the work. They do a good job for us,” Painter said, of a construction firm that also has built residential roadways in Lawton.
Phase 2 means setting the firm’s next project, and Painter said he isn’t positive where that will be.
Council members voted earlier this year on three new priorities: Northwest Ferris Avenue from the west side of Fort Sill Boulevard to Northwest 6th Street; the south side of West Gore Boulevard between Southwest 38th and Southwest 52nd streets; and West Lee Boulevard from South 11th Street to Southwest 17th Street.
All three are important for pedestrians, with council members saying West Lee Boulevard and Northwest Ferris Avenue both have well-worn footpaths that show residents already are using the areas. Completing the final leg of West Gore Boulevard will ensure a sidewalk between Southwest 38th and Northwest 67th streets, with the final mile of sidewalk between Southwest 67th and Southwest 82nd streets to be built when that segment of road is expanded to five lanes next year. Those three projects are projected to use the bulk of the second $1 million allocation.