STERLING — A Tuesday evening fire in northeastern Comanche County consumed 37 acres and threatened a structure.
In the end, no homes were lost and no injuries reported.
Sterling firefighters responded shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday to a home at the northwest corner of the intersection of Northeast 135th Street and Cline Road. Upon arrival, firefighters found a fast-moving grass fire in tall grass threatening a single structure, said Amy Hawkins, Comanche County/Lawton Emergency Management information officer.
Within minutes, responding firefighters reported driving blindly through the smoke. Despite initial concerns of evacuations, the fire was under control by 6:30 p.m.
Responding agencies included fire crews and trucks from Sterling, Elgin, Fletcher, Cox’s Store, Hulen, Valley View, Flower Mound, Medicine Park, Edgewater Park and Meers with support from Kirks EMS, Comanche County Eastern District, the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department and emergency management
Hawkins said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
