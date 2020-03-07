North American River Otter facts
North American River Otter (Lontra Canadensis):
•Size — The average adult is between 18 to 25 pounds and 26 to 42 inches long.
•Habitat — River Otters require an aquatic habitat which can range from freshwater to coastal marine, including lakes, rivers, inland wetlands, shoreline, marshes and estuaries.
•Diet — Fish, crustaceans, reptiles, amphibians, birds, insects, and sometimes small mammals.
•Field notes — River Otters are very intelligent and social mammals. They live an average of 8 to 10 years in the wild, but can live up to 20 years in captivity. They can swim up to 6 miles per hour and can dive up to 20 meters. They can hold their breath for an average of 4 to 8 minutes. They communicate through sounds, including whistles, growls and screams.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.