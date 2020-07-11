A rope noosed tied around an orange construction cone outside McMahon Memorial Auditorium Friday morning has police looking for answers.
City of Lawton workers arriving to the auditorium, 701 NW Ferris, found the noose tied to the cone near the front entrance of the building, said Sgt. Elijah Garcia, LPD information officer. Detectives have been collecting evidence, including efforts to get fingerprints.
“They have also gathered video and are trying to see if there is anything that can help us locate the involved parties,” he said. “The investigation is ongoing and we are asking anyone that has any information to please come forward.”
You can contact the police directly or Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma, 580-355-4636; or online at www.lawtoncrimestoppers.com. You may remain anonymous.