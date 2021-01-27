Nominations for Princess candidate are being taken for the role with the Comanche Indian Veterans Association (CIVA).
Nominations are being taken until March 31 to find the right candidate for the CIVA Princess 2021-2022 title, according to Lanny Asepermy, CIVA historian.
“Current princess Trinity Ahtone’s term ends on Armed Forces Day, May 14, 2021,” he said.
Requirements include candidates must be an enrolled member of the Comanche Nation; must be a direct descendant of a Comanche veteran; must be of impeccable character who has never been married or cohabitated with someone; has no children; and they must be between the ages of 13 and 17 years old; and must provide their own regalia. Ability to sing Comanche hymns and use the Comanche sign language is a plus, according to Asepermy.
Nominations packet will include: a 5x7 photo in their regalia; a copy of their certificate of degree of Indian blood; a bio which can include any news articles, school records or any other pertinent information.
Nomination packets can be mailed to Lanny Asepermy. P.O. Box 247, Apache, OK 73006.