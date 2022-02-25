Although the temperature inched up into the mid-20s by Thursday afternoon, for the most part, activity was frozen in place for the second day as Southwest Oklahoma continued to wait out a February freeze-out.
After a solid Wednesday morning of sleet and occasional freezing rain, by afternoon that had tamped itself out. Expected snowfall proved disappointing for many hoping to get one more sledding excursion in at the Cameron University Stadium hill. Instead, some overnight freezing rain offered a hard, slick surface, both on grass and roadways Thursday morning.
Little to no snow accumulation was reported throughout Southwest Oklahoma.
Lawton Fire Department was combatting the elements Wednesday and Thursday to serve and protect local lives and property. There were several responses, including structure fires on Wednesday, according to Assistant Fire Chief Brent Baggett.
“During weather extremes like these we enact several different measures to make sure we are still able to meet the demands of the responses,” he said. “We train and are well versed in responding in these colder temps. We are aware of the troubles we will face while out in the weather.”
Baggett said the elements from temperatures and road conditions increases response times to emergencies. Adjustments to driving and routes are a necessary part of the response.
Extremely cold temperatures also increase the likelihood of water freezing in the apparatus lines. Baggett said to offset that, heated shelter is needed while resting between work periods outside, Baggett said.
“We take precautions to keep apparatus running and warm and have extra steps to take as we prepare for these lower temperatures,” he said. “We keep the apparatus bays heated to a temperature that will allow these large trucks to start quickly and respond as soon as the need arises.”
While you stay home, don’t use stoves or ovens fueled by natural gas or propane to keep heated, Bagget said. Another danger needs to be offset by caution.
“Be cautious with space heaters and the use of extension cords inside the house,” he said. “These greatly increase the risk of fires starting.”
The City of Lawton put out a statement that sanding trucks were dispatched throughout the city Thursday. That doesn’t mean it’s a safe bet to be on the road.
Baggett encourages people to stay safe, warm and, if at all possible, home.
“Don’t drive if you don’t have to, but allow yourself plenty of time to travel if you need to,” he said. “Vehicles take longer distances to stop on slick surfaces.”
Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer, issued a statement via social media for people to drive careful, plan a good route and, when you can, carpool.
If you’re on the road, you should have extra warm clothing, water, de-icer and, if you do get stuck somewhere, a shovel and kitty litter to have an opportunity to dig yourself out and have something for your tires to grab traction.
With the extra weight to the trash trucks, The City of Lawton’s fleet of solid waste trucks returned to the roads Thursday. City crews began refuse collection in Area 3, and bulky waste collection in Area 4. Commercial collections also resumed.
Comanche County Emergency Management issued a warning after several vehicles were seen slipping and sliding on area roads Thursday. Staying home and staying warm were encouraged for the day.
While the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority continued its efforts to clear Interstate 44’s roadway for travel, drivers were encouraged to drive slower and give the plow trucks room to work.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troop Headquarters in Lawton and Altus were among the state agencies with temporarily reduced non-essential services in effect until midnight Thursday.
While the temperature is forecast to reach 10 degrees overnight with wind chills expected to take it to 0, today is looking up.
The National Weather Service forecast a mostly sunny day with a high near 35 degrees and northeastern winds between 5 and 10 mph. A low of 21 is expected for tonight.
There’s a slight chance of rain and sleet for Saturday afternoon; however, temperatures are supposed to peak around 39 degrees and drop to around 22 overnight.
With spring less than a month away, many hope this is winter’s last gasp over Southwest Oklahoma.
