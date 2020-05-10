Two men were arrested Friday morning after they were pulled over for having no working taillights on their Jeep and a trove of live marijuana plants in its back.
According to the report the Jeep Compass with a Texas tag was driving northbound on Sheridan Road near Northwest Ozmun Avenue shortly before 12:15 a.m. and was pulled over due to the lack of working taillights. The driver told police he was used to driving his other vehicle that had automatic lights.
Officers noticed, in plain view in the Jeep’s backseat were multiple marijuana plants, the report states. The driver and his passenger said no when asked if either of them had medical marijuana cards.
The driver told police he had a pistol on the driver’ side floorboard and it was taken by police.
According to the report, the driver was arrested for cultivation of marijuana, firearm in the commission of a felony and marijuana possession and he was cited for equipment required. The passenger was arrested and booked for cultivation of marijuana and marijuana possession.
The plants and gun were taken by police as evidence.